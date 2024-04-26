⚾️ Hartl Walks it Off for 4-3 Kansas Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ben Hartl hit a walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to lift Kansas to a thrilling come from behind 4-3 victory. Kansas has won eight of its last nine games.

Kansas (23-15, 10-9 Big 12) trailed 2-0 and 3-1, but one run in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings led Kansas to the walk-off win. Hartl finished the night 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBIs and a run scored. His four hits were a Kansas career high.

Kansas starter Reese Dutton tossed his seventh quality start of the season as he threw seven innings and allowed three runs while walking one and striking out seven. Cooper Moore and Hunter Cranton each threw a scoreless inning of relief as Cranton earned the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas Tech (29-15, 12-10 Big 12) took a first inning lead with two runs in the frame. With runners on first and third and two outs, Drew Woodcox dropped a 3-2 pitch in front of a diving Chase Jans to bring in two runs and give Texas Tech a 2-0 lead.

• Kansas had runners on base in each of the first four innings but was unable to score. The Jayhawks hit into double plays in four of the first five innings.

• Hartl led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to cut the Texas Tech lead in half at 2-1. The home run was his seventh of the season.

• The Red Raiders got the run back in the top of the seventh as Damian Bravo hit a two-out RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.

• In the seventh, Kansas cut it to a one-run game with a sac fly by Jake English.

• The Jayhawks tied it in the bottom of the eighth as Lenny Ashby delivered a pinch-hit two-out RBI double.

• Kansas loaded the bases with three walks in the ninth and Hartl walked it off with an RBI single.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Hunter Cranton (3-2)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Parker Hutyra (4-2)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ben Hartl: Hartl walked it off for Kansas with an RBI single in the ninth inning with the bases loaded. He also hit his seventh home run of the season.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

THAT’S HOW YOU END A FRIDAY NIGHT @bhartl3 pic.twitter.com/dd4qZxqRu7 — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 27, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It feels great. My success is another story. I want to focus all on the team. These guys battled their butts off all night. Reese started and had a great start. Relief pitchers did what they needed to and we just put up quality at bats.

We have created a lot of momentum the last couple weekends. I think a lot of it comes down to a day-to-day process. We don’t really look too much at the past and not too much in the future. I think we’ve just been trying to win the day and I think that’s been working out for us.” – Ben Hartl

“I love the fight and I love the fact that the dugout believed the whole time. It was one (run) in the sixth, one in the seventh, one in the eighth, one in the ninth.

I’m so happy for the guys. There’s nothing like a walk-off and those are memories those guys will have with each other forever.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas has won eight of its last nine games.

• Kansas had its first walk-off win since April 19, 2023 vs. Air Force.

• Kansas overcame hitting into an NCAA-record-tying seven double plays. It was the fifth time it has happened in NCAA history and Kansas is the only team to ever win the game.

• Hartl finished with a Kansas career high four hits. He hit his seventh home run of the season and has reached base safely in each of the last 10 games.

• Dutton threw his seventh quality start of the season.

• John Nett extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

• Kodey Shojinaga pushed his on-base streak to 14 games.

• Wisdom stretched his on-base streak to 10 games.

• Cooper Moore extended his scoreless inning streak to 10.0 innings.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play Texas Tech in game two of the series on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. CT but was moved up due to the threat of inclement weather.