⚾️ Hawk Talk with Dan Fitzgerald Dates Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald, which begins on Monday, April 10, at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence.

Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the baseball program from Fitzgerald, who is in his first year at the helm of the Kansas Baseball program. There will be four one-hour shows throughout the season, beginning on April 10 and continuing through May 8, with one postseason show date to be announced. The show will air from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays, with times and dates subject to change.

Fitzgerald was hired on June 15, 2022. He came to Kansas following one year at LSU, where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Fitzgerald spent nine years at Dallas Baptist as both an assistant coach and associate head coach, along with being the recruiting coordinator. While at DBU, he gained valuable experience on constructing rosters and how to elevate a program to the national spotlight.

Kansas is 6-0 at home this season and is currently riding a 5-game winning streak. The winning streak began last week against Creighton and continued with a series sweep of Big 12 foe Baylor and an extra innings victory against Missouri State. The weekend sweep of Baylor was the first time since 2019 that Kansas swept a Big 12 opponent. KU scored 30 runs in the series, which was the most in a conference series since 2009.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga and Honolulu, Hawaii, native hit .643 (9-for-14) with three doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored in the series against Baylor. He had back-to-back career-high four-hit games on Friday and Saturday and leads the team with a .388 batting average this season, including a .524 average in conference play. Senior Cal transfer Cole Elvis drove in eight RBIs in the series and hit home runs on Saturday and Sunday. He is one of two players to start every game for Kansas this season and Coach Fitzgerald has repeatedly called him the best leader he’s ever coached.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show.

23rd Street Brewery is a locally owned brewpub in Lawrence that was established in 2006.