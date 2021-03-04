⚾ Jayhawks Add Series at St. Louis

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball has added a three-game series against the St. Louis Billikens March 5-7 at the Billiken Sports Center. The series replaces the four-game series canceled by Lipscomb due to COVID safety protocols within its program.

The two teams are slated to open the series Friday at 6:30 p.m. before playing the middle game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The series concludes with a 1 p.m. clash.

Kansas opened the season with a neutral series against South Dakota State at U.S. Bank Stadium before playing a four-game series at FGCU last weekend.