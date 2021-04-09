⚾ Jayhawks Drop Game One to Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, 10-4, in the first game of the series Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Ryan Cyr started on the mound for Kansas, pitching 4.1 innings with two strikeouts.

The Jayhawks’ (17-12, 1-6 Big 12) offense struck first. In the first inning Tavian Josenberger led off with a walk and Maui Ahuna joined him on base with a single up the middle.

Nolan Metcalf was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out. Tom Lichty stepped up to the plate and drove in Josenberger on a sacrifice fly. Brett Vosik followed up with a single through the left side that scored Ahuna and gave Kansas a quick 2-0 lead.

The Sooners (15-14, 2-5 Big 12) weren’t about to go down without a fight, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead.

Kansas struck again in the top of the second. James Cosentino reached on an error and Dylan Ditzenberger singled to give Kansas two runners on. Ahuna doubled to deep right center and drove in Cosentino to retake the lead.

Oklahoma tied it again in the bottom of the third.

The Jayhawks scored once again in the top of the fourth with help from an Oklahoma error that lead to a run.

However, the Sooners added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth and scored an additional run in the seventh to take a commanding 10-4 lead.

Kansas loaded the bases in the sixth and ninth, but were unable to plate any runs.

Ahuna led Kansas at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI. Lichty and Vosik each finished with a RBI, while Vosik and Ditzenberger each tallied two hits.

Nathan Barry relieved Cyr and pitched the final 3.2 innings, recording one strikeout.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its series with Oklahoma Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at L. Dale Mitchell Park.