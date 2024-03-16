⚾ Jayhawks Fall to Bearcats 1-0 on Saturday

CINCINNATI – Despite a quality start from freshman Dominic Voegele, Kansas fell 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to Cincinnati at UC Baseball Stadium. Kansas had an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the ninth with runners on second and third with two outs but was unable to score.

Cincinnati’s Tommy Boba threw eight no-hit innings before allowing his first hit in the top of the ninth. John Nett and Jake English were the two Jayhawks with a hit on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Voegele came out throwing strikes in the first inning. He struck out the side in the first.

• Neither team had a run, hit or error through the first four innings.

• Cincinnati (11-9, 2-3 Big 12) got the first hit and first run of the game in the fifth inning. An RBI single by Alec Jones scored Lauden Brooks who led off the inning with a double. The Bearcats led 1-0 at the end of the fifth and held that one-run lead for the rest of the game.

• Kansas got its first hit of the game in the ninth on a bunt single by Nett. After the next two hitters were retired, English doubled off the wall in right field. That setup second and third with two outs, but a groundout ultimately ended the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Tommy Boba (1-2)

Final line: 8.0+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Dominic Voegele (2-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 SO

Save: Christian Mitchelle (2)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dominic Voegele: Voegele threw six innings and allowed only one run. He has allowed one earned run in four of his five starts this season. The 2023 MLB Draft pick struck out six over his six innings.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It was a good pitchers duel between two good pitchers. I thought their guy did a really good job of keeping free guys off base, just like Dom (Voegele) did. They took advantage in the fifth and scored a run. We had our chance in the ninth, but we need to do a better job at the plate. I thought as good as Boba was we didn’t do ourselves any favors in some of those quick innings offensively. We’re back at it tomorrow and fighting for a series victory.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Voegele recorded his second quality start of the season.

• English and Nett have reached base safely in all 17 games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas (10-7, 3-2 Big 12) will look to win the series against Cincinnati on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.