⚾ Jayhawks Fall To Indiana State In Series Finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite jumping out to an early lead, Kansas (7-8) dropped the series finale to Indiana State (8-6), 8-2, at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the first after Kansas starter Eli Davis shutdown the Indiana State offense to start the game. Davis finished with four and 1/3 innings pitched, recording two strikeouts.

Benjamin Sems reached safely on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double down the left field line by Nolan Metcalf. One batter later and Metcalf crossed the plate on a double by Anthony Tulimero.

Indiana State tied the game in the second and captured the lead in the third. The Sycamores held a 5-2 edge heading into the fourth.

ISU added one run in the fourth and two more in the six before Kansas relievers Blake Goldsberry, Daniel Hegarty, and Jonah Ulane were able to hold Indiana State to no hits and runs in the final three innings.

Skyler Messinger and Zach Hanna each added a double with four of the seven Kansas hits on the day resulting in doubles.

HOW KANSAS SCORED

B1 – Benjamin Sems reached on a fielder’s choice, which brought Nolan Metcalf to the plate. Metcalf doubled down the left field line, scoring Sems. (KU 1, ISU 0)

B1 – After scoring the first run of the game, Anthony Tulimero doubled to center field, scoring Metcalf. (KU 2, ISU 0)

NOTES

Eli Davis made his fourth start of the season.

Blake Goldsberry, Daniel Hegarty and Jonah Ulane each pitched a scoreless inning.

Four of Kansas seven hits were doubles with Nolan Metcalf, Anthony Tulimero, Skyler Messinger and Zach Hanna each hitting a double.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Iowa City, Iowa to play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Duane Banks Field March 10-11.