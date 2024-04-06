⚾️ Jayhawks Fall to Mountaineers on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On a windy Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark, West Virginia defeated Kansas 4-0 in game two of the three-game series. Kansas hosted its second annual Autism Awareness Game on Saturday.

West Virginia’s Derek Clark threw a complete game shutout and allowed only three hits. Kansas starter Dominic Voegele tossed his fourth-consecutive quality start as he went six innings and allowed three runs while striking out seven. John Nett, Lenny Ashby and Michael Brooks were the three Jayhawks with a hit on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• West Virginia (18-12, 7-4 Big 12) scored first on Saturday. The Mountaineers scored a pair of runs with two outs in the second inning. The first run scored on a double steal when Aaron Jamsion broke for second and Brodie Kresser stole home on the throw. Then, Spencer Barnett hit an RBI single to score Jamison and give West Virginia a 2-0 lead.

• The Mountaineers added another run in the fourth inning with two outs on a JJ Wetherholt RBI single. That extended the West Virginia lead to 3-0.

• Kansas had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth but was unable to score.

• West Virginia added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Kresser to make it 4-0.

• In the ninth, Brooks hit a double with one out, but he was stranded on third to end the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Derek Clark (3-0)

Final line: 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO

Loss: Dominic Voegele (3-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“They scored the first run on a really well executed first and third steal and I thought Collier (Cranford) played it really well and it was a bang-bang play at the plate. If it’s there a split second earlier he’s out. Then, Wetherholt is a projected top five pick for a reason and he picks up an RBI and they did a couple things with two outs. Dom (Voegele) wasn’t as sharp as he as he’s been, but you still look at it and he scatters seven (hits) over six (innings) with seven punchouts and two walks. That’s good enough to win. Dom wasn’t the problem, Lanthier wasn’t the problem, our offense was the problem today. Dom was more than good enough for us to win.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Voegele threw his fourth-straight quality start and his fifth of the season.

• Ashby extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

• Brooks extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the ninth inning.

• Nett pushed his hitting streak to six games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (15-13, 7-7 Big 12) will wrap up the series against West Virginia on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.