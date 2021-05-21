⚾ Jayhawks Fall to No. 5 Red Raiders Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – In the second game of the three-game series against the Red Raiders, Kansas fell to No. 5 Texas Tech, 13-4, to even the series at Rip Griffin Park.

Seven Jayhawks (30-25, 8-15 Big 12) appeared on the mound with Ryan Vanderhei pitching a team-high 2.2 innings of relief. Stone Hewlett and Sam Brady each pitched a scoreless inning, appearing in the sixth and seventh inning, respectively.

Kansas jumped out early, scoring two runs in the first.

Jack Wagner reached on an error before advancing to second on a single by Maui Ahuna. Skyler Messinger laced a single to center field, scoring Wagner.

With two outs, Dylan Ditzenberger hit a ball to right field, plating Ahuna for the Jayhawks final run.

Texas Tech rattled off 13 runs before the Jayhawks were able to score again.

In the eighth inning, Blaine Ray walked and moved to second after Jack Wagner was hit by a pitch. Tony Castonguay replaced Wagner on the base paths.

Ahuna single through the left side to give Kansas the bases loaded with one out.

Tavian Josenberger singled to right field, which plated Ray from third. With two outs, Conner VanCleave singled to left, scoring Castonguay.

James Cosentino and Ahuna each finished with two hits, while Ditzenberger, Josenberger, Messinger and VanCleave each tallied a RBI.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its series with Texas Tech Saturday at noon.