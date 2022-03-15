⚾️ Jayhawks Off to Missouri State for Wednesday Matchup

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri State Wed. 3 p.m. CT LHP Sam Brady (0-2, 8.44) LHP Ty Blecha (0-0, 7.94)



LAWRENCE, Kan. — Game eight of 15 straight contests away from home will be on Wednesday, when the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Missouri State Bears at 3 p.m. CT at Hammons Field. Kansas is 4-3 through the first seven games of the stretch.

The Jayhawks played those first seven games over a span of 11 days in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Charleston, South Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. KU swept a two-game midweek series from Charleston Southern and beat two Big Ten opponents in Illinois and Michigan State.

The most recent game was on Sunday when Kansas defeated Michigan State 13-7. In that matchup, redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray hit his second home run of the season and sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna drove in a career-high five RBIs.

Ahuna is currently first in the Big 12 in batting average (.491, fifth nationally), on-base percentage (.569, 14th nationally), slugging percentage (.873, 18th nationally), hits (27, tied for 18th nationally) and triples (3, tied for 5th nationally).

Kansas (7-7) will throw sophomore left-handed pitcher Sam Brady on Wednesday, while Missouri State will counter with left-hander Ty Blecha.

A live video stream will not be available, but live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its stretch of 15 consecutive road games with a three-game weekend series in Terre Haute, Indiana, at Indiana State.