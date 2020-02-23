⚾ Jayhawk Split Series With Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Kansas (4-3) used a quality start by Eli Davis and an unstoppable offensive attack to put away Charleston Southern (2-6), 9-1, in the fourth and final game of the series at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.

The first pitch of the game was rocketed into right field by Casey Burnham for his first home run of the season and gave Kansas an immediate 1-0 edge.

CSU tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the third but Davis quickly settled down. The southpaw didn’t allow another run to cross the plate in his six innings while striking out three.

Benjamin Sems led off the fourth inning with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout to give the Jayhawks a runner in scoring position with one out. An infield single by Skyler Messinger brought Sems home and broke the tie.

Kansas led an offensive attack in the top of the fifth and broke the game open with three runs in the inning. It started with a walk by Tom Lichty, who advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. A single by Anthony Tulimero brought Lichty home.

The Jayhawks chased CSU starter Cam Weinberger out of the game after Burnham outran the throw to first and Sems was hit by a pitch. Nolan Metcalf came to the plate and roped a two-run single down the right field line that scored both Burnham and Tulimero and made it a 5-1 KU advantage.

Kansas’ offense didn’t stop, as they scored one more run in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the ninth inning to go up, 9-1.

Six different Jayhawks recorded a hit while Metcalf and Tulimero drove in two runs each. Sems scored three runs and swiped a base, while Burnham recorded two runs.

Out of the bullpen, Gabriel Sotomayor, Daniel Hegarty and Jonah Ulane were lights out. The trio threw a scoreless inning each and combined for five strike outs.

STAT OF THE GAME

Zero Errors – In a game that Kansas controlled from start to finish, the Jayhawks committed no errors, while turning two double plays.

HOW KANSAS SCORED

T1 – Casey Burnham needed only one pitch to hit his first home run of the season. (KU 1, CSU 0)

T4 – Benjamin Sems earned his second walk of the game and proceeded to steal second. A ground out advanced Sems to third before a Skyler Messinger infield single, scoring Sems from third.

T5 – Tom Lichty reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zach Hanna laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third base line to move Lichty to third. A single through the left side by Anthony Tulimero scored Lichty from third. (KU 3, CSU 1)

T5 – With the bases loaded after a ground out and hit by pitch, Nolan Metcalf singled to right field, scoring Benjamin Sems and Casey Burnham (KU 5, CSU 1)

T6 – Skyler Messinger started the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tom Lichty. A single by Anthony Tulimero to right field scored Messinger from second. (KU 6, CSU 1)

T7 – Dylan Ditzenberger reached on a throwing error by the Charleston Southern shortstop and stole second. Benjmain Sems singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw. Ditzenberger scored on the play. (KU 7, CSU 1)

T7 – Benjmain Sems scored on a single to left field by James Cosentino. (KU 8, CSU 1)

T9 – Benjmain Sems was hit by pitch with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Blaine Ray doubled to center field, scoring Sems.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

T1 – Casey Burnham needed one pitch to collect the Jayhawks first run of the game, hitting a home run to right field.

NOTES

Casey Burnham hit his first home run of the season to left field in the top of the first inning

Eli Davis earned his second start and win of the season.

Blaine Ray recorded the first double of his career in the top of the ninth inning.

Kansas turned two double plays and has eight double plays in seven games.

The Jayhawk pitching staff finished with eight strikeouts against CSU, and it marked the third-consecutive game with eight-or-more strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Greenville, South Carolina to compete in the First Pitch Invitational at Fluor Field against Michigan State, Ball State and Western Carolina Feb. 28-March 1.