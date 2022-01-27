⚾ Josenberger Named to Perfect Game Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas sophomore INF/OF Tavian Josenberger was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team by Perfect Game on Wednesday.

Josenberger had a strong freshman campaign, slashing .316/.392/.413 (62-for-196) with eight doubles, four triples, one home run, 31 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 52 games last season. His average was the second highest on the team and he matched a program record with a 24-game hitting streak in 2021.

The Jayhawks also had one player ranked in the Big 12’s top 35 prospects for the 2022 draft class and two players in the conference’s top 15 draft prospects for 2023 by Perfect Game. Redshirt-sophomore RHP Ryan Vanderhei (No. 32) was on the list for 2022 and sophomore INF Maui Ahuna (No. 9) and Josenberger (No. 11) were the pair ranked in the 2023 class.

Kansas will open its season on February 18 with a three-game series against Illinois at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.