⚾ Kansas Adds Two-Game Midweek Tilt at Lafayette

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball announced the addition of a two-game midweek tilt at Lafayette College March 23-24 in Easton, Pennsylvania. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (CT)

The Jayhawks recently had their midweek game canceled at Missouri State.

Kansas hosts Creighton March 19-21 for a four-game series at Hoglund Ballpark before starting on a five-game road trip. KU opens Big 12 play next weekend at West Virginia.