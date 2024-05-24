⚾️ Kansas Advances to Big 12 Championship Semifinals Against Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas defeated TCU 11-10 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks will take on Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Globe Life Field in their first semifinal since 2013.

Kansas sprinted out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning against TCU. The Horned Frogs battled back to tie the game at 10-10 in the seventh inning. Jake English hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning to put Kansas ahead 11-10. Hunter Cranton then finished a 2.0-inning save.

A full recap will be published later on KUAthletics.com.