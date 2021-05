LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park.

The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.

All three games will remain on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.