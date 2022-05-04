⚾️ Kansas Baseball Earns 2,000th Win in Program History

OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas Baseball won it’s 2,000th game in program history on Wednesday against Omaha by a score of 11-3 at Tal Anderson Field. Head Coach Ritch Price has been at the helm for 580 of those 2,000 program wins.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Stone Hewlett (2-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Parker Weddle (0-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Omaha (20-22) got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when Eduardo Rosario hit a three-run homer.

• Kansas put up nine runs in the third inning to take a commanding 9-3 lead. KU sent 15 hitters to the plate and scored the nine runs came on seven hits.

• With the bases loaded and no outs, Caleb Upshaw and Nolan Metcalf each delivered RBI singles to close the gap to 3-2.

• Jack Hammond and Ryan Callahan would then have RBI singles of their own before Jake English hit a sacrifice fly putting the Jayhawks ahead 5-3.

• Payton Allen then hit a two-run single up the middle before Dylan Ditzenberger capped off the inning with a two-run double making the score 9-3.

• The Jayhawks added two runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Hammond and English.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Caleb Upshaw: After being named Big 12 co-Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, Upshaw went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and a walk.

NUMBER OF THE GAME

2000: In the 132nd season of baseball at Kansas, the Jayhawks won their 2,000th game. The program’s first season was in 1880, but KU did not field a team for several years.

QUOTABLE

“I think that everybody that’s ever coached at KU is really proud of the accomplishment that happened today. Two thousand wins for one program is incredible. When you factor in the weather in Kansas when Coach Temple and the young men ahead of him were the coaches when they had no indoor facilities in those days and no turfs, you had to be Kansas tough to play in those days. I’m just proud to be associated with it and proud to be a part of the program. I would like to compliment all of the previous coaches and certainly the players because this is a players game. It’s an amazing accomplishment.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

NOTES

• Kansas’ nine runs scored in the third inning were the most in an inning this season.

• Tavian Josenberger extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

• Upshaw has at least two hits in six of the last seven games. He has 15 multi-hit efforts this season.

• Allen had his first career multi-hit game.

• Metcalf finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. He now has 14 multi-hit games this year.

UP NEXT

Kansas (19-27) will head to Manhattan for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.