⚾ Kansas Baseball to Conclude the Regular Season at No. 5 Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (29-24, 7-14 Big 12) conclude the regular season with a three-game series in Lubbock, Texas against No. 5 Texas Tech May 20-22. The first game of the series is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday before a 2 p.m. game Friday. The series finale is Saturday at noon.
In the last time out, Kansas completed the Border Showdown season sweep with a 9-8 victory over Missouri at Taylor Stadium. Steve Washilewski earned the start before giving way to Ryan Vanderhei, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief and earned his first victory of the season. Jonah Ulane appeared in the eighth inning to close the door and earned his 10th save of the season.
Logan Williams earned the start behind the plate and finished with a walk and a single. Williams caught a MU runner attempting to steal for the final out of the game.
Skyler Messinger and Maui Ahuna both tallied four hits in the win with Ahuna tying his career high with two doubles. Messinger recorded a career-best five RBI, finishing 4-for-5 on the day.
Cole Larsen, Eli Davis and Everhett Hazelwood each are slated to make a start against the Red Raiders. Both Larsen and Davis earned wins over Kansas State in their last appearances with Davis’ pitching only the sixth individual no-hitter in program history. The accomplishment was also the first in Hoglund Ballpark and the first against a Big 12 foe.
GAME 54-56
Date: May 20-22
Location: Lubbock, Texas
Stadium: Rip Griffin Park
Live Stats: Stats
Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS TECH
No. 5 Texas Tech (33-12, 12-9 Big 12) enters the series ranked third in the Big 12. The Red Raiders last played at Oklahoma winning the series after falling to the Sooners in game one.
Three Red Raiders hold a .300-or-greater batting average and are led by Dru Baker’s .384 at the plate. Baker is tied with Cal Conley for the team lead with 63 hits, while Baker is the TTU team leader with 14 stolen bases on 16 attempts. Jace Jung has team highs in home runs (18), walks (41), slugging percentage (.753) and total bases (125). As a team, Texas Tech has 40 stolen bases on the season on 47 attempts.
On the mound, the Red Raiders hold a 4.40 team ERA with Ryan Sublette leading the way with a 2.73 ERA in 33.0 innings pitched. Patrick Monteverde, Micah Dallas and Chase Hampton are slated to make starts this weekend. The trio have appeared in 38 games with 24 starts and hold an 11-4 record. Montverde is the team leader with 71.0 strikeouts and 65.0 innings pitched.
UP NEXT
Kansas travels to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship May 25-30 at Bricktown Ballpark.