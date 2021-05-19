⚾ Kansas Baseball to Conclude the Regular Season at No. 5 Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (29-24, 7-14 Big 12) conclude the regular season with a three-game series in Lubbock, Texas against No. 5 Texas Tech May 20-22. The first game of the series is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday before a 2 p.m. game Friday. The series finale is Saturday at noon.

In the last time out, Kansas completed the Border Showdown season sweep with a 9-8 victory over Missouri at Taylor Stadium. Steve Washilewski earned the start before giving way to Ryan Vanderhei, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief and earned his first victory of the season. Jonah Ulane appeared in the eighth inning to close the door and earned his 10th save of the season.

Logan Williams earned the start behind the plate and finished with a walk and a single. Williams caught a MU runner attempting to steal for the final out of the game.

Skyler Messinger and Maui Ahuna both tallied four hits in the win with Ahuna tying his career high with two doubles. Messinger recorded a career-best five RBI, finishing 4-for-5 on the day.

Cole Larsen, Eli Davis and Everhett Hazelwood each are slated to make a start against the Red Raiders. Both Larsen and Davis earned wins over Kansas State in their last appearances with Davis’ pitching only the sixth individual no-hitter in program history. The accomplishment was also the first in Hoglund Ballpark and the first against a Big 12 foe.