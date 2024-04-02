⚾ Kansas Baseball to Hold Second Annual Autism Awareness Game Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball will be hosting its second annual Autism Awareness Game on Saturday, April 6. The Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2 p.m. CT and will be wearing special uniforms that feature a puzzle design to help raise awareness for autism. Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here.

“We are excited to host our second annual Autism Awareness Game,” Kansas Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Kelly and I are the proud parents of a son on the Autism Spectrum. Data shows that roughly 1 in 36 children in the United States has autism. This is a special way for us to continue to bring awareness and education to a disorder that is still relatively young in its research and information. We are so thankful for Lawrence ISD and particularly Alex Smith’s ASD classroom at Quail Run Elementary. So many people make this event amazing, so please come and join us – Rock Chalk!”

Saturday’s game will feature a sensory-inclusive environment for fans attending. Stadium volume will be silenced at 1:50 p.m. and will gradually increase by inning throughout the game.

Fans attending the game will have an opportunity to get an autism awareness shirt by stopping at the marketing table in the concourse. Shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. A face painter and balloon artist will be setup for fans in the Family Fun Zone.

Last season, Kansas played Baylor in its inaugural Autism Awareness Game and defeated the Bears 5-4. The comeback win helped the Jayhawks complete a sweep and earn their first Big 12 series sweep since the 2019 season.

Kansas (15-10, 7-5 Big 12) is coming off a series sweep at BYU this past weekend, the first for KU on the road since 2014. The Jayhawks have won five of their last seven games. Kansas will play at Wichita State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT before starting a three-game series with West Virginia on Friday.