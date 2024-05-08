⚾️ Kansas Baseball to Host Rare Disease Game on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball will be hosting its first Rare Disease Game on Saturday, May 11. Kansas plays Houston at 2 p.m. CT and will be wearing special t-shirts during batting practice that features the ‘Kansas’ wordmark in zebra print to help raise awareness for rare diseases. Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here.

The game will hold special meaning for Kansas Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach Brandon Scott.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Rare Disease Game at KU,” Scott said. “My wife and I are parents to a child with a rare disease. We know how important awareness is. Our daughter is one of a few children with what is called the CSNK2B Neurodevelopmental Syndrome.”

Scott continued: “We started the CSNK2B Foundation in 2022 to raise money for research. It is our hope that others will someday have access to life changing treatments. Those types of treatments don’t just happen without awareness and support. We are thankful to Kansas Athletics and Coach (Dan) Fitzgerald for allowing us to play this game in honor of those who are affected in any way by a rare disease.”

In addition to the team wearing specially designed shirts, the decals on the bases will have the Kansas wordmark in zebra print. Fans attending the game will have an opportunity to get a bracelet with the Kansas wordmark in zebra print, while supplies last.

With approximately 300 million people with rare diseases worldwide, various organizations will be setup in the concourse on Saturday to share additional information.

Kansas (27-17, 13-11 Big 12) will host Houston for a three-game series this weekend in the final series at Hoglund Ballpark this season.