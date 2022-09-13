⚾ Kansas Baseball to Play Two Exhibition Games This Fall

Kansas will host Nebraska at Hoglund Ballpark in an extended inning exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. CT. A week later, the Jayhawks will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play Dallas Baptist on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. CT in a neutral site extended inning exhibition game at Oneok Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fans will have an opportunity to watch the new-look Kansas baseball team this fall as the program announced its fall schedule today.

"“I think it’s really important that we take advantage of our two dates this fall and play two really good teams,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Nebraska and Dallas Baptist are two really well coached programs by Will Bolt and Dan Heefner. These games will be a good measuring stick to where we are right now and where we need to be by the start of the season.”"

Fitzgerald will be entering his first season as head coach. He was hired on June 15, 2022. Fitzgerald came to Kansas following one year at LSU, where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Fitzgerald spent nine years at Dallas Baptist as both an assistant coach and associate head coach, along with being the recruiting coordinator. While at DBU, he gained valuable experience on constructing rosters and how to elevate a program to the national spotlight.

Neither exhibition game will count towards the spring schedule. The game at Hoglund Ballpark will be free and open to the public, while the game in Tulsa will cost $5 for general admission.