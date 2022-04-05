⚾️ Kansas Battles Missouri Wednesday Night on SEC Network

Kansas (10-16, 1-5 Big 12) at Missouri (17-8, 3-6 SEC) When April 6 Where Columbia, Mo. // Taylor Stadium Live Video Watch Radio Jayhawk Sports Network Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas | Missouri Social Media @KUBaseball | @kubaseball | Facebook

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Wed. 7 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-0, 4.50 ERA) LHP Nathan Landry (2-2, 4.10 ERA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The second season since the Border Showdown rivalry returned kicks off on Wednesday night at Taylor Stadium on SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT. Matt Schick will handle play-by-play duties while Lance Cormier will provide analysis. The teams also will play in Lawrence in May.

Last season, KU went 2-0 against Missouri in the first action between the two teams since 2012. Both games finished in a one-run margin, with Kansas winning 10-9 on March 30, 2021 at Hoglund Ballpark and 9-8 on May 18, 2021 at Missouri.

Kansas (10-16, 1-5) is coming off an 8-5 victory against No. 4 Texas Tech on Sunday. The win marked the first against a top five opponent at home since April 8, 2018 vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (17-3, 7 innings). Redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei allowed only two runs over six innings and redshirt senior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf had three extra-base hits and drove in three RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna continues to be one of the best shortstops in college baseball. On Sunday, Ahuna made a jump throw to get the runner in time that landed as the No. 9 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. In addition, Ahuna ranks seventh nationally in batting average (.443), 10th in on-base percentage (.534), 33rd in hits (43), 37th in slugging percentage (.742) and is tied for 4th in triples (4).

Redshirt junior Jake Adams will get his third consecutive midweek start on Wednesday. Adams has pitched at least five innings in each of his first two career starts and allowed only two earned runs in each.

In addition to SEC Network, live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host the Illinois State Redbirds from the Missouri Valley Conference for a three-game weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.