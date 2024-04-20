⚾️ Kansas-Baylor Suspended in the 8th Inning; Jayhawks Lead 8-4, Will Resume on Sunday

WACO, Texas – Kansas and Baylor were into the top of the eighth inning Saturday before inclement weather moved into the area to stop play. The game will be resumed on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT and the final game of the series will follow approximately 30 minutes after the final out. When the game resumes, John Nett will be on first base and Jake English will be at the plate with two outs.

Kansas starter Dominic Voegele threw six innings and allowed four runs, while he walked three and struck out six. The Jayhawks built a 6-0 lead through the first three innings at the plate. Jake English hit a grand slam in the second inning for his 12th home run of the year. In the fourth inning, Michael Brooks hit a two-run homer for his seventh of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas took a first inning lead on Saturday. John Nett scored the first run of the game on a passed ball to give Kansas a 1-0 lead.

• The Jayhawks were able to strike for four more runs in the second inning. A two-out rally started with a single by Mike Koszewski and walks by Nett and Kodey Shojinaga. English came up next and launched a grand slam to left field to extend the Kansas lead to 5-0.

• KU added another run in the third inning as John Nett hit a two-out RBI single up the middle to extend the lead.

• Baylor scored in the bottom of the third to get on the board. An RBI single by Wesley Jordan made it 6-1.

• Kansas and Baylor traded two-run home runs in the fourth inning. Michael Brooks hit a two-run homer down the left field line that was originally ruled foul and changed to a fair ball upon a discussion among the umpires. Then, Tyriq Kemp hit a two-run homer for Baylor in the bottom of the fourth. Kansas led 8-3 at the end of four innings.

• In the bottom of the fifth, Zach Mazoch hit an RBI single to cut into the Jayhawks lead and make it 8-4.

• Baylor left two runners stranded in the sixth and seventh innings. Voegele struck out the final batter he faced in the sixth. In the seventh, Cooper Moore induced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

• Nett singled in the eighth and English was walking to the plate as lightning sirens went off at Baylor Ballpark.

NOTABLES

• Kansas hit its fifth grand slam of the season. That is the most by a Kansas team since at least 2003.

• English hit his 12th home run of the season and second grand slam of the year. English joins Shojinaga with two grand slams this season. They are the first Jayhawk teammates with multiple grand slams in the same season since at least 2003.

• Brooks hit his seventh home run of the season. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest by a Jayhawk this season.

• Nett collected his 16th multi-hit game of the season.