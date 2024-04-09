⚾️ Kansas Beats No. 20 Nebraska 13-11 in Buck O’Neil Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the third annual Buck O’Neil Classic, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated No. 20 Nebraska 13-11 at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks scored 13 runs on 14 hits to improve to 3-0 all-time in the Buck O’Neil Classic.

Michael Brooks had three hits, while John Nett, Lenny Ashby and Mike Koszewski had multi-hit efforts. Cooper Moore earned his first career win with 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

This year’s Buck O’Neil Classic was moved to Hoglund Ballpark to celebrate the first night game the Kansas City Monarchs ever played, which came in early March 1930 in Lawrence.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Nebraska (22-8) got on the board first as they scored a run in the first inning on an RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead.

• Kansas (16-14) answered in a big way with five runs in the second inning. Ben Hartl hit a solo home run with one out to tie the game at 1-1. Then, a run scored on a throwing error to give KU a 2-1 lead. Jake English came up next and delivered a three-run single on a 3-2 pitch with the runners going. That gave Kansas a 5-1 lead at the end of the second inning.

• The Cornhuskers came back and tied it in the top of the third with four runs on an RBI double, RBI single and a two-run homer by Ben Columbus.

• The Jayhawks matched Nebraska with a four-run bottom of the third. An RBI single by Ty Wisdom, an RBI double by Collier Cranford, an RBI sac bunt from Mike Koszewski and a John Nett RBI single put Kansas ahead 9-5.

• Koszewski batted again in the fourth and helped KU stretch its lead with a two-run single to make it 11-5.

• After a quiet fifth inning for both team, Nebraska put together a five-run sixth inning. Riley Silva drew a bases loaded walk for the first run of the frame. Cole Evans hit next and crushed a grand slam over the batter’s eye in center field. That cut the score to 11-10.

• A sacrifice fly by Collier Cranford in the bottom of the sixth put Kansas back ahead by two runs at 12-10.

• In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lenny Ashby provided an insurance run with a solo homer into the night sky. That gave Kansas a 13-10 advantage.

• Nebraska fought back in the ninth inning by loading the bases with one out. The Cornhuskers scored one run on an infield single but a double play ended the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Cooper Moore (1-1)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Kyle Froehlich (0-1)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 SO

Save: Hunter Cranton (4)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mike Koszewski: Koszewski went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in his first start since March 23. Batting in the nine-spot, he had run-scoring hits in the second and third innings.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

The Kansas City Monarchs played a role in popularizing night games in professional baseball, starting with their first in March 1930 right here in Lawrence, Kansas. Tonight, we honor and continue that legacy. pic.twitter.com/tqlUqFOLNQ — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 10, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It feels great and it feels great how we did it. If you look at the course of the game, we had a string of 11 out of 13 quality at-bats in a row. We stuck to it offensively and for the most part were able to make plays. The feel with how we competed this past weekend, for a massive chunk of the weekend, was winning baseball in terms of the feel. It just feels good when you actually get rewarded for it.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

“I think it was a good bounce back from the team showing really good grit. We worked really hard on our off day yesterday. We came back and showed up today.” – Kodey Shojinaga

• Kansas improved to 3-0 all-time in the Buck O’Neil Classic.

• Kansas is now 3-2 against ranked opponents this season.

• Brooks finished with three hits for his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

• Ashby launched his seventh home run of the season.

• Nett collected two hits for his team-high 12th multi-hit effort of the year.

• Hartl blasted his third home run of the season.

• Moore earned his first career win.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host a three-game series against Pacific this weekend, which begins on Friday at 5 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.