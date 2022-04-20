⚾️ Kansas Completes Two-Game Sweep of Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas finished off a two-game midweek series sweep of Texas Southern on Wednesday afternoon with a 16-5 win in seven innings. Redshirt junior third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger matched his career high with four hits.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Payton Allen (1-0)

Final Line: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Kobe Head (0-1)

Final Line: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to build a 6-0 lead.

• Redshirt seniors Nolan Metcalf and Caleb Upshaw smashed back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the second, giving Kansas the 2-0 lead.

• Redshirt freshman Ryan Callahan hit a two-run single to left field, followed by another two-run single to left by sophomore Maui Ahuna to bring the score to 6-0.

• Texas Southern rallied in the fourth, scoring four runs to cut its deficit to 6-4.

• Kansas scored two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Callahan, followed by an RBI single from Ditzenberger making the score 8-4.

• Texas Southern added a run in the bottom of the fifth.

• Redshirt freshman Jake English hit a two-run double in the fourth to extend KU’s lead to 10-5.

• In the sixth, Ditzenberger hit another RBI single to push the lead to 11-5.

• In the seventh, Ahuna had an RBI groundout and Upshaw had an RBI single before redshirt freshman Jack Hammond ended the game with a three-run homer. With a run rule in effect, the game ended 16-5 after seven innings.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dylan Ditzenberger: Ditzenberger went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. His four hits were a season high and matched his career high.

NUMBER OF THE GAME

409: Jack Hammond hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Kansas the run-rule win. The home run traveled 409 feet and had an exit velocity of 103 mph.

QUOTABLE

“If you had told me two years ago I would pitch in a college game, I would tell you that you’re crazy. I didn’t pitch my senior year of high school, but I went out there and competed today.” – Freshman infielder/pitcher Payton Allen

“We needed to get some momentum back after a couple tough losses last week. It was really important this week that we found a way to pick up two midweek wins and set the table this weekend for a huge series with Oklahoma.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

NOTES

• Kansas scored a season-high 16 runs on Wednesday.

• Kansas hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning (Nolan Metcalf and Caleb Upshaw). They are the third set of back-to-back home runs this season (Jack Hammond and Caleb Upshaw on April 8 vs. Illinois State and Chase Jans and Tavian Josenberger on March 9 at Charleston Southern).

• Ditzenberger’s four hits were a season high and matched his career high.

• Josenberger has now hit safely in 12 straight games.

• Upshaw extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Upshaw’s seven home runs lead the team.

• Hammond hit his fifth home run of the season to end the game in a run rule. He scored four runs on Wednesday.

• Allen earned his first career win.

• Callahan drove in a career-high three RBIs.

UP NEXT

Kansas (16-20) will host Oklahoma beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT to wrap up a five-game homestand. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.