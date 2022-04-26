⚾️ Kansas Drops Game One to Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell in the first of two games to the Air Force Falcons by a score of 18-8 in seven innings Tuesday afternoon at Falcon Field. Redshirt senior Nolan Metcalf went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kyle Moats (1-2)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO

Loss: Jacob Dillon (0-2)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 0 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBI doubles by Maui Ahuna and Caleb Upshaw along with an RBI single by Jack Hammond.

• Air Force trimmed the deficit in the bottom of the first to 3-2 with a bases loaded walk and an RBI fielder’s choice.

• KU scored two more in the second inning on RBI singles by Tavian Josenberger and Nolan Metcalf to make the score 5-2.

• The Falcons once again responded in the bottom of the second by loading the bases and then clearing the bases with a 3-run triple followed by a sacrifice fly. That put Air Force ahead 6-5.

• Air Force pushed across two more runs in the third inning to make the score 8-5.

• Kansas would come back and even the score at 8-8 in the fourth inning with three runs. Metcalf hit a 2-run double and Upshaw hit an RBI double.

• Air Force was able to seal the game with four runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas (16-24) will try to split the series with Air Force on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.