⚾ Kansas Drops Rubber Match at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – Kansas dropped Sunday’s series finale at Cincinnati by a score of 10-1 at UC Baseball Stadium. Luke Leto hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for the lone run of the game for the Jayhawks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Cincinnati (12-9, 3-3 Big 12) took the lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Bearcats got two runs in the first inning, one of which was unearned. Kerrington Cross hit an RBI single and a second run came in to score on a fielding error to make the score 2-0.

• The Bearcats added another unearned run in the second inning on a throwing error to give Cincinnati a 3-0 advantage.

• Cincinnati scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings on run-scoring hits. That pushed the Bearcats lead to 6-0.

• Kansas stringed together hits in the fifth and sixth innings but was unable to score.

• In the sixth inning, Cincinnati scored two more unearned runs to make it 8-0.

• Luke Leto was able to get the Jayhawks their first run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

• Cincinnati plated two more runs in the bottom of the seventh which made the score 10-1.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Nathan Taylor (5-0)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Patrick Steitz (2-2)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Save: Carson Marsh (1)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

NOTABLES

• John Nett has reached base safely in all 18 games this season.

• Leto hit his second home run of the season. He finished with two hits for his second multi-hit game of the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas (10-8, 3-3 Big 12) will face Missouri for the second time in a one-week stretch as the two teams will compete at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. The game will be at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 19.