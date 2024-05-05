⚾️ Kansas Drops Rubber Match at Kansas State 4-2

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In a tightly contested series, Kansas fell 4-2 to Kansas State on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match at Tointon Family Stadium.

Kansas had a 2-0 lead after four innings, but the Wildcats scored one run in the fifth, one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull ahead and win the game.

Kansas starter Evan Shaw was lights out on Sunday afternoon. The southpaw threw three scoreless innings and tied his career high with seven strikeouts. Offensively, Ty Wisdom hit his third home run of the season in the fourth inning.

The Jayhawks are now 27-17 on the season and 13-11 in Big 12 Conference play. KU is currently tied for fifth place in the Big 12 standings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas scored first for a third straight day. The Jayhawks got a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Chase Diggins. The sac fly gave Kansas a 1-0 lead.

• Evan Shaw had three strikeouts in the first inning, two strikeouts in the second inning and two strikeouts in the third inning to finish his day with seven punchouts.

• For the second time this weekend, Ty Wisdom hit a solo home run. In the fourth inning, Wisdom’s solo shot made it 2-0 in favor of Kansas.

• Kansas State (28-19, 12-12 Big 12) got its first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

• The Wildcats tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning on another sacrifice fly.

• In the seventh, Kansas State took a 4-2 lead on a two-out, two-run single by Nick English.

• Kansas got runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth inning but was unable to score.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Blake Dean (4-3)

Final line: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Cooper Moore (1-2)

Final line: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SO

Save: Tyson Neighbors (6)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

For the second time this weekend: We bring to you a @tywisdom3 HR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oR4PseaOQA — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 5, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“These series in the Big 12 usually comes down to who punches that one thing through. Yesterday, Lenny (Ashby) hits the ball off the wall for two runs and today they get the base hit that scores two runs. We didn’t help things by giving some things away. You’ve got to play your best baseball all the time in the Big 12 and if you don’t, teams take advantage of that.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Wisdom hit his third home run of the season and his second of the series. He stretched his on-base streak to 16 games.

• Shaw matched his career high with seven strikeouts.

• English has a 16-game on-base streak.

• Moore had his 14.0-inning scoreless streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play Omaha at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. CT.