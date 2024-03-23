⚾ Kansas Drops Saturday Doubleheader to UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and UCF played a doubleheader on Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark with the Knights winning both games by a score of 6-2 in game one and 4-1 in game two.

The teams were originally scheduled to play one game on Saturday and one on Sunday, but the schedule change was made due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday.

Kansas is now 12-10 on the season and 4-5 in conference play, while UCF improved to 15-6 this year and 4-5 in Big 12 action.

GAME ONE (UCF 6, Kansas 2)

Kansas starter Dominic Voegele threw his third quality start of the season, but it was not enough as UCF edged KU 6-2 in game one. Voegele allowed only one earned run and three hits over six innings.

UCF built a 2-0 lead with one run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly and an unearned run in the fourth after a fielding error and an RBI groundout.

The Jayhawks came back in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. Collier Cranford hit a one-out double and Ben Hartl walked to setup Michael Brooks for a two-run double. At the end of four innings, the game was even at 2-2.

The Knights threatened in the sixth by getting the first two batters on base with a single and hit by pitch. However, Voegele went right at UCF and retired the next three hitters with a strikeout, fly out and groundout to end his day.

UCF broke the tie in the seventh with a run on an RBI single by Matt Prevesk. The Knights then added one more run in the eighth and two in the ninth to stretch their lead to 6-2. The Jayhawks had runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but were unable to score.

Brooks had his seventh multi-hit game of the season with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Nett also extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kyle Kramer (3-0)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Tegan Cain (0-2)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 SO

Save: Chase Centala (5)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO

GAME TWO (UCF 4, Kansas 1)

The second game started with a run for both teams in the first inning. UCF scored an unearned run on an RBI fielder’s choice by Andrew Sundean.

Kansas answered back in the bottom of the first with a two-out RBI single from Cranford after Hartl walked to lead off the inning and stole second.

The next three innings were scoreless for each team until the fifth. The Knights took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single by Mikey Kluska. Then, in the seventh UCF added two more runs on RBI singles from Jack Zyska and Sundean. That extended the UCF lead to 4-1.

Kolby Dougan, Ethan Bradford, Evan Shaw and Hunter Cranton all had scoreless relief appearances. Offensively, Kansas had four hits in the second game with Hartl, English and Brooks getting a hit in addition to Cranford’s RBI single in the first.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Wiley Hartley (2-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Gavin Brasosky (1-1)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

Save: Dominic Castellano (1)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I think they did a really nice job today with two strikes and they had a bunch of two-strike, two-out hits. The tail of the game was we flew out on a day that the wind was blowing in. We continued to put the ball in the air. I think they had timely hitting and did a better job with two outs. They had a couple of clutch hits and we did not.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Voegele recorded his third quality start of the season. He has allowed two earned runs or less in all six of his starts this season.

• Brooks tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the season in game one. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

• Dougan now has five consecutive scoreless relief appearances (6.0 innings).

• Cranton has not allowed an earned run in nine appearances this season (9.2 innings).

• Nett reached base safely in game one to extend his streak to 21 games, but he went 0-for-3 in game two to snap his streak at 21 games to start the season. The 21-game reached base streak was the longest by a Jayhawk to start a season since Jaxx Groshans in 2019.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark for a midweek contest. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.