⚾ Kansas Drops Series Opener to No. 24 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 13-4, on Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark.

Cole Larsen got the starting nod for the Jayhawks (25-22, 4-12 Big 12) for the 11th time this season. The righty pitched five innings, striking out four.

Kansas jumped ahead in the bottom of the second inning. Brett Vosik led off the inning and launched the first pitch he saw into right field for his second home run of the year. A ground out scored another and the Jayhawks pulled ahead, 2-0.

Oklahoma State (26-14-1, 9-10 Big 12) added a run in the third and tied the game in the fifth, 2-2. The Cowboys put up 11 runs in the sixth inning to take a 13-2 lead.

The Jayhawks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Anthony Tulimero stepped up to the plate and doubled to right center, scoring Skyler Messinger and Tavian Josenberger.

Kansas loaded the bases again, but the Jayhawks couldn’t bring another run to the plate.

Ryan Vanderhei pitched a scoreless 2.1 innings with two strikeouts, while Stone Hewlett added a scoreless ninth.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Oklahoma State play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. but was moved up due to impending inclement weather.