⚾️ Kansas Earns Series Win Against Baylor with 13-6 Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For a second straight day, the Kansas offense had a big day at the plate en route to a 13-6 win against the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas earned the series win behind strong performances from freshman Kodey Shojinaga who had four hits for a second straight day and senior Cal transfer Cole Elvis who had three extra-base hits, including a home run in the win.

Kansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead for the second straight day in the first inning. Freshmen Jackson Kline and Kodey Shojinaga both singled to lead off the bottom of the first. Senior Cal transfer Cole Elvis came up next and hit a ball of the batter’s eye in center field for an RBI double. Junior Cowley Community College transfer Janson Reeder followed that with a sacrifice fly to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.

Baylor (9-18, 2-6 Big 12) took its first lead of the series in the third inning when the Bears scored three runs. After a leadoff walk, Kobe Andrade hit an RBI triple to score the first run. Andrade scored on an RBI groundout before Hunter Teplanszky hit a solo homer to take a 3-2 lead.

After scoring seven runs in the fourth inning on Friday, the Jayhawks scored four in the fourth on Saturday. With two outs, Shojinaga hit a 2-run double to score Kline and Michael Brooks. Elvis followed Shojinaga and hit a 2-run homer out to center field to put the Jayhawks ahead 7-3. Kansas would not relinquish that lead the rest of the way.

The Bears did cut the deficit to 7-4 in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Teplanszky. However, KU got that run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from sophomore Chase Jans. That made the score 8-4.

The Jayhawks added three more runs in the seventh inning on an error, sacrifice fly from Kline and an RBI single by Reeder. Baylor got two of those runs back in the top of the eighth, but the Bears gave them right back with two bases loaded walks in the bottom of the eighth. Kansas held a 13-6 lead heading into the ninth where junior Stone Hewlett struck out the side.

Junior Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland started and gave Kansas five strong innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, while walking three and striking out two. Junior and Doane University transfer Thaniel Trumper combined with Hewlett for four innings of relief.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Sam Ireland (3-3)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Cam Caley (0-4)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLE

“I’m proud of how our guys competed. When you compete at a high level you give yourself an opportunity to have great things happen. Winning a series is a big deal, but it’s like every other game, now we have a new one to get ready for. I’m proud of the guys and proud of their focus. I thought we have been very focused the last few games and I’m proud of how they have gone about it.” – Coach Dan Fitzgerald

NOTES

• Kansas is 4-0 at Hoglund Ballpark this season.

• Kansas scored 10+ runs in consecutive games for the first time this season and first since April 10-12, 2022. The last time Kansas had at least 10 runs in back-to-back conference games was April 25-30, 2010 vs. Texas Tech/at Oklahoma State. The last time Kansas did it in consecutive Big 12 games at home was May 2-3, 2008 vs. Oklahoma.

• Saturday’s attendance of 1,547 was the largest attendance at Hoglund Ballpark since April 13, 2019 vs. Oklahoma State (1,557).

• Kansas tallied 14 hits marking the first time this season with double-digit hits in back-to-back games. The last time Kansas had 10+ hits in consecutive games was April 26-May 1, 2022 (five games).

• The 13 runs scored by Kansas were its second highest run total of the season.

• Shojinaga matched his career high with four hits, which he set on Friday night. The last Kansas player to have back-to-back 4-hit games was Maui Ahuna on March 19-20, 2021 vs. Creighton. Shojinaga finished 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a career-high four runs scored.

• Jans extended his on-base streak to 21 games, which is the longest of the sophomore’s career and the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks.

• Elvis connected on his third home run of the season. He finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, a season-high four RBIs, one run scored and two walks. His nine multi-hit games lead the team.

• Reeder finished with three RBIs and has a team-high seven multi-RBI games this season.

• Brooks had two hits, two walks and three runs scored. He has a hit in seven of his last eight games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (11-14, 2-3 Big 12) will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT against Baylor. The Jayhawks will be vying for their first series sweep of the season.

Sunday is World Autism Awareness Day and Kansas will be creating a sensory-inclusive environment for the contest. Stadium volume will be silenced at 12:45 p.m. and will gradually increase by inning throughout the game. Sensory toys will be available during the game at the marketing table while supplies last and the Jayhawks will be wearing special uniforms for the game.