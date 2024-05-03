⚾️ Kansas Edged by Kansas State 3-2

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored two runs in the eighth inning to push the Wildcats past Kansas, 3-2 on Friday night at Tointon Family Stadium. Kansas loaded the bases in the ninth inning but was unable to score.

The Jayhawks scored their two runs offensively on solo home runs. Ty Wisdom hit a solo homer in the third and Ben Hartl hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Kansas starter Reese Dutton threw 7.2 innings, but ultimately received the loss after K-State took the lead in the eighth.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas State (27-18, 11-11 Big 12) took a lead in the first inning on Friday. With runners on first and third and one out, the Wildcats attempted to steal second and the runner from third came in to score on the throw to second. That made it 1-0 Kansas State.

• Kansas (26-16, 12-10 Big 12) was able to tie up the game in the third inning. Wisdom hit a solo home run for his second blast of the year.

• The Jayhawks were able to take the lead in the top of the fourth on another solo home run. Hartl crushed a homer to left-center field, which made it 2-1 in favor of Kansas.

• For the second time in the game, Kansas recorded a double play on a fly ball in the seventh inning. The K-State baserunner did not tag up before trying to advance.

• After Dutton was able to get the first two outs in the eighth, K-State put together a two-out rally. Kaelen Culpepper tied the game with an RBI double and Nick English put the Wildcats ahead with an RBI single. Kansas State led 3-2 after eight innings.

• Kansas loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth but was unable to score.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Micah Dean (3-3)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Reese Dutton (7-3)

Final line: 7.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 0 SO

Save: Tyson Neighbors (5)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Let us introduce you to Benny Barrels @bhartl3 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aZPWmLLXZH — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 3, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“You think about that game and it came down to Culpepper split a gap to tie it, (Nick) English hit a ball hard up the middle to take the lead and their third baseman made a great catch otherwise that clears the bases. In games like that it’s a game of inches. They did a better job tonight in the strike zone than we did. They had zero strikeouts offensively, which is actually really impressive for Reese to pitch as well as he did and not strike anyone out. Then, on the flip side I thought our approach at the plate wasn’t fantastic. The Big 12 is the Big 12 and you have to buckle up on Friday night and be ready to go again on Saturday.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• John Nett extended his hitting streak to 20 games, which is the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He has reached base safely in 41 of 42 games this season and recorded a hit in 30 of the last 31 contests.

• Wisdom stretched his on-base streak to 14 games.

• Hartl has reached base safely in each of the last 14 games.

• Jake English has a 14-game on-base streak.

• Mike Koszewski extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Kansas State will play game two of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.