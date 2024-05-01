⚾️ Kansas Extends Win Streak to Seven; Beats Wichita State 8-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 11-1 in its last 12 contests as the Jayhawks defeated Wichita State 8-1 on Wednesday night at Hoglund Ballpark.

Kansas starter Evan Shaw tossed five strong scoreless innings and struck out four, while only allowing one hit. Sam Ireland and Cooper Moore each had scoreless relief appearances. Shaw earned his second consecutive win.

Offensively, John Nett and Collier Cranford each hit home runs. Nett’s solo homer over the batter’s eye in center field was his sixth of the season, while Cranford’s three-run homer was his fifth blast of the year.

The Jayhawks improved to 26-15 on the season and have won eight straight home games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings of action.

• Kansas got on the board first in the fourth inning. The Jayhawks scored three runs in the frame. After Ty Wisdom hit a double with one out, Cranford hit an RBI single to bring him home for the first run of the inning. Mike Koszewski came up a few batters later and hit a 2-run double into the right field corner to make it 3-0.

• Nett added to the lead and extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a solo home run in the sixth inning. That made it a 4-0 game.

• The Jayhawks opened up the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Cranford hit a three-run blast for his fifth home run of the season. Then, later in the inning Koszewski had a safety squeeze to bring in another run and make it 8-0.

• Wichita State (22-25) got a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Dayvin Johnson. That closed out the scoring at 8-1.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Evan Shaw (3-0)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Caleb Anderson (1-4)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Evan Shaw: The southpaw, who transferred from Cochise College, threw five scoreless innings and earned his second win in as many starts. Shaw struck out four and allowed only one hit on the night.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was feeling really good. I was just really locked in from the start. Trying to do the best that I could for my team. I ended up having a good one.” – Evan Shaw

“[We’re playing] really confident. I think we all believe in each other. Ultimately, we just lean on each other every day and I think that’s leading to a lot of confidence and a lot of success.” – John Nett

“[The pitching was] fantastic. Evan was great. One hit through five and he just attacked. I thought he was outstanding. I thought Ireland was really good. He gets the two punchouts and was really aggressive. Then, Coop did what he did and what he does. He gets ground balls. The double play was really big. Then, I was proud of (Kolby) Dougan to come in there and get us two innings. The pitching was fantastic.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas has won seven straight games and 11 of its last 12 contests. The seven-game winning streak the longest of the season and the longest since March 29-April 8, 2023.

• Kansas has also won eight consecutive games at Hoglund Ballpark.

• Nett extended his hitting streak to 19 games, which is the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Nett hit his sixth home run of the season. He has reached base safely in 40 of 41 games this season and recorded a hit in 29 of the last 30 contests.

• Shaw won his second consecutive start and has allowed one run over his last eight innings.

• Kodey Shojinaga pushed his on-base streak to 17 games.

• Koszewski extended his on-base streak to 11 games. He finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

• English has a 13-game on-base streak.

• Ty Wisdom stretched his on-base streak to 13 games. Wisdom had two hits, including a double and run scored.

• Ben Hartl has reached base safely in each of the last 13 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head down the road to Manhattan, Kansas, to play Kansas State in a three-game series this weekend, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.