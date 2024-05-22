⚾️ Kansas Faces No. 8 Oklahoma in Second Game of Big 12 Championship Thursday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma Wed. 12:30 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-4, 3.59 ERA) RHP Kyson Witherspoon (7-3, 4.24 ERA)



ARLINGTON, Texas – Following an opening round 2-1 victory against Kansas State on Tuesday in the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, Kansas will play No. 8 Oklahoma on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT at Globe Life Field.

Kansas (30-21, 15-15 Big 12) scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after Lenny Ashby hit a leadoff triple and Collier Cranford drove him in with a sacrifice fly. The pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts, which set a new program record for most strikeouts in a game in the Big 12 Championship.

The Jayhawks have won the opening game of the Big 12 Championship in back-to-back seasons for only the second time ever.

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (35-18, 23-7 Big 12) is currently ranked eighth in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll. The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title by winning eight of their final nine conference games. OU is coming off a 4-0 shutout victory against TCU on Wednesday in the Big 12 Championship. As a team, Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in batting average.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the games on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

TICKETS

All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Oklahoma have a series that dates back to 1906. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 173-97-1. The Sooners have won 12 of the last 14 games in the series. Last season, Kansas won the first of three games in Norman before dropping the final two contests. In the Big 12 Tournament, Oklahoma holds a 5-3 advantage against Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue playing in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Friday at either 9:00 a.m. CT or 12:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will play in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday. The loser of the game will play in an elimination game at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday. A win in that game would result in playing a second elimination game immediately after at 12:30 p.m. CT.