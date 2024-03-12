⚾ Kansas Falls 5-4 in Extras to Missouri

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Missouri Tigers at Hoglund Ballpark on Tuesday night in 10 innings by a score of 5-4. Kansas came back and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Missouri scored two in the top of the 10th and the Jayhawks were only able to score one in the bottom half of the inning.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Kodey Shojinaga hit an RBI double into the gap in right-center field to even the game at 3-3. Collier Cranford and John Nett each had three-hit nights and Shojinaga had a pair of hits himself. Kansas pitching recorded 18 strikeouts in the game, its most in a game since the 2017 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas (9-6) pulled ahead first on Tuesday night with a two-run homer by Cranford in the second inning. Jake English led off the inning with a walk and two batters later Cranford hit one over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead.

• Missouri (9-8) responded right away with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs and scored on a double play, an RBI single and a throwing error brought in the third and final run of the inning. Only two of the runs were earned.

• Both offenses went quiet for their next five innings at the plate. Kolby Dougan was on the mound for two of those innings and recorded four strikeouts, while Ethan Lanthier handled two innings as well and struck out three.

• Kansas was able to tie the game up in the eighth inning. Nett doubled with one out and Shojinaga drove him in to lock the game at 3-3.

• The Jayhawks had a chance to walk it off in the ninth, but they left two runners stranded on base.

• Missouri scored two runs in the top of the 10th on a ground-rule double and a wild pitch. That made it a 5-3 game.

• The Jayhawks fought back in the bottom of the 10th, getting runners on second and third with one out. Michael Brooks hit a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 5-4. Then, Cranford got on base via a walk and stole second base. A strikeout ultimately ended the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Brock Lucas (2-0)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Tegan Cain (0-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 SO

Save: Ben Pederson (1)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Collier Cranford: Cranford finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, home run, walk, two RBIs and a run scored. He has seven multi-hit games this season.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It was a hard-fought game. I’m frustrated that we gave them their three runs in the third. We need to do a better job of taking care of the baseball. If you take out those three runs, it’s a significantly different game. I thought we fought hard and battled back. I thought tying up the game in the eighth was huge and then obviously had a chance in the ninth to walk them off, but we couldn’t put them away. I love the fight of the guys and how they compete, but we need to do a better job of continuing to improve.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas finished with a season-high 18 strikeouts. That is the most strikeouts in a game since April 15, 2017 vs. Oklahoma State (18). The Jayhawks have double-digit strikeouts in eight games this season.

• Cranford hit his second home run of the season and has seven multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the team.

• Nett has reached base safely in all 15 games this season. He had three hits tonight, marking his team-high-tying seventh multi-hit game of the season.

• English has an on-base streak of 15 games.

• All four Kansas pitchers set a season high in strikeouts – Tegan Cain (6), Evan Shaw (5), Dougan (4) and Lanthier (3).

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road for its first conference series away from Lawrence. The Jayhawks will play a three-game series at Cincinnati this weekend, beginning on Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. CT.