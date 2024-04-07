⚾️ Kansas Falls in Series Finale to West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A Sunday that featured a lot of offense ended with a 16-9 West Virginia victory at Hoglund Ballpark. The win on Sunday completed a three-game series sweep for the Mountaineers.

Kansas had a season-high 17 hits in the game. Ty Wisdom had a career-high four hits, while John Nett and Kodey Shojinaga each had three. Jake English, Michael Brooks and Collier Cranford all had two-hit games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• West Virginia (19-12, 8-4 Big 12) got out to an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the first inning. The Mountaineers only had one hit in the inning, but drew three walks and were hit by two pitches.

• WVU stretched its lead to 4-0 with a run in the second inning on a Reed Chumley RBI single.

• Kansas broke through in the second inning. With two outs, Wisdom drove a ball to left-center field for a two-run homer. The home run was the first of his career and made it a 4-2 game.

• West Virginia went on to score one run in the third, one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth, one run in the seventh and five runs in the eighth inning. The eighth inning included four consecutive home runs.

• With the Jayhawks trailing 5-2 in the third inning, Kansas tied the game with three runs in the frame. Brooks hit a two-run double and Lenny Ashby had an RBI groundout. At the end of three innings, the game was tied 5-5.

• After West Virginia took a one-run lead in the top of the fourth, Ashby delivered a two-run single to give the Jayhawks their first lead of the game at 7-6.

• The Mountaineers three-run fifth inning made it 9-7. In the bottom half of the fifth, Shojinaga hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 9-8.

• West Virginia got that run back in the top of the sixth but Wisdom had an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-9. That was as close as Kansas would get the remainer of the day.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Robby Porco (2-1)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Hunter Cashero (0-1)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Save: Maxx Yehl (1)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ty Wisdom: The freshman was a late addition to the lineup on Sunday and he went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. The home run was the first of his career.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Pretty good time for his first career HR @tywisdom3 pic.twitter.com/To2cz5ErjQ — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 7, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“He’s really good. We talk daily in this program about reaping what you sow and Ty is the perfect example of that. He’s put the hard work in and grinds through it and you love to see guys like that get rewarded.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald on Ty Wisdom

• Kansas recorded a season-high 17 hits.

• Wisdom had his first career four-hit game. He hit his first career home run, had a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk in his fifth career start.

• Brooks extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two walks. His 10-game hitting streak is tied for the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Brooks leads the team with eight multi-RBI games this season.

• Ashby has a 12-game on-base streak. He had three RBIs on Sunday.

• Nett pushed his hitting streak to seven games. He went 3-for-6 with two runs scored. Nett leads the team with 11 multi-hit efforts.

UP NEXT

Kansas (15-14, 7-8 Big 12) will host the third annual Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT against Nebraska. The game will be played at Hoglund Ballpark for the first time after playing the last two seasons at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.