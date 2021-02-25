⚾ Kansas, FGCU to Play Four-Game Series in Fort Myers

LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas travels to Fort Myers, Florida to play a four-game series with host FGCU at Swanson Stadium Feb. 26-28. The two schools are slated to play a doubleheader Sunday to conclude the series.

The Jayhawks enter the series 2-1 overall, while Florida Gulf Coast is 3-1.

Kansas opened the 2021 season against South Dakota State in Minneapolis Feb. 19-21. The Jayhawks captured game one against the Jackrabbits behind stellar pitching by opening day starter Ryan Cyr and a pair of home runs. Kansas dropped the second game against SDSU, but rallied to claim the series with a 13-1 victory in the series finale.

Cyr along with Sunday starter Eli Davis each earned a victory in the series with Cyr tallying a career-best 11 strikeouts in game one. Nolan Metcalf and Anthony Tulimero led the offensive onslaught against the Jackrabbits, helping Kansas score 25 runs in the three-game series. Metcalf finished the series 6-for-11 with a pair of home runs, while recording a career-high four RBI in the finale. He was named Big 12 Player of the Week. Tulimero caught all three games behind the plate for Kansas and finished 5-for-10 at the dish with a team-leading two doubles and a home run. He plated five runs for Kansas.

The Kansas bullpen was again a strength for the Jayhawks in the two victories. Cole Larsen pitched four innings, allowing only three hits while tying his career-high with nine strikeouts. Larsen earned the save in the series finale after taking over for Davis. Ryan Vanderhei, Nathan Barry, Jake Adams and Jonah Ulane each pitched one inning in the series, not allowing a run in each of their appearances.

Fans are encouraged to follow Kansas baseball on Twitter for live game updates, or to follow along with live stats.