⚾️ Kansas Heads to Omaha for Tuesday Night Matchup

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Omaha Tue. 6 p.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (1-0, 7.71 ERA) RHP Carter Navin (0-0, 12.46 ERA)



OMAHA, Neb. – Riding a four-game winning streak, Kansas will travel to Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday for a matchup against the Omaha Mavericks at 6 p.m. CT at Tal Anderson Field.

Kansas (19-14) will be looking to build off its undefeated week against No. 20 Nebraska and Pacific. The Jayhawks defeated No. 20 Nebraska 13-11 in the Buck O’Neil Classic on April 9, and then earned their third weekend series sweep of the season against Pacific.

KU currently ranks in the top five of the Big 12 in multiple team statistics. The Jayhawks are first in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation in doubles (94), second in double plays turned (31), third in batting average (.304) and slugging percentage (.514), fourth in on-base percentage (.406) and fifth in WHIP (1.47).

Omaha (10-22) has won three-straight weekend series against Oral Roberts, St. Thomas and most recently South Dakota State. The Mavericks have gone 5-6 at home this season. Tyler Bishop leads the Omaha offense with a .341 season batting average, 10 doubles and seven home runs.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on Summit League Network. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

NOTHING BUT NETT

Kansas senior outfielder John Nett was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. The Big 12 award was the first of Nett’s career.

Nett hit .588/.667/1.176 (10-for-17), with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, nine runs scored, three walks and a 1.843 OPS in four games last week. He had multiple hits, at least one RBI and at least one run scored in all four games.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett currently has an active 11-game hitting streak, including five-straight multi-hit efforts. He has a hit in 21 of the last 22 games and has reached base safely in 32 of 33 games this season. Nett leads the team in batting average (.363), runs scored (37) and multi-hit games (15), while he is tied for the most doubles on the team with 14.

SCORING ON REPEAT

Kansas has scored 71 runs in the last five games. That is the most runs in a five-game stretch since Feb. 25-March 7, 2004 vs. Oakland/UW-Milwaukee (71 runs).

Kansas scored 16 runs in the sixth inning on Sunday to tie the program record for most runs scored in a single inning in KU history. The other two occasions were March 16, 1993 vs. Northwest Missouri and May 22, 2004 at Kansas State.

The Jayhawks have scored at least 10 runs in four consecutive games. The last time Kansas scored double-digit runs in four-straight games was April 16-21, 2023.

1-2 PUNCH

Reese Dutton and Dominic Voegele have started the first two games of every weekend this season.

Dutton, who transferred from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility, won six consecutive starts from Feb. 23-March 28. He was the first KU pitcher with six-straight wins since 1994. Dutton was also the first to have six wins in his first seven starts since 2001. Dutton is 7-1 with a 2.50 ERA this season.

Dutton is first in the Big 12 (tied for fourth nationally) in wins (7) and is second in innings pitched (54.0) and ERA (2.50).

Voegele has allowed three earned runs or less in all nine of his starts. His 2.52 ERA ranks third in the Big 12 and his 50.0 innings pitched rank fifth.

Voegele recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts on April 13 against Pacific. The 10 strikeouts were the most by a Kansas freshman since at least 2003.

The true freshman was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer, but he elected to come play at KU instead of signing a pro contract.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Omaha have met on 14 occasions all-time. The series started in 2001 and Kansas leads the all-time series 11-3. The last time the teams met was on May 4, 2022 in Omaha when Kansas won by a score of 11-3. The victory was the 2,000th win in program history.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Big 12 play with a three-game series at Baylor beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.