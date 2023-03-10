⚾️ Kansas Heads to South Carolina for First Pitch Invitational

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Kansas Baseball travels to Greenville, South Carolina, for three games at the First Pitch Invitational, taking place March 10-12 at Fluor Field. The Jayhawks will face Western Carolina on Friday before consecutive games against Michigan State on Saturday-Sunday.

The Jayhawks are 7-4 through 11 games following a 4-0 win over Wichita State Wednesday in the home opener at Hogland Ballpark. Kansas played its first 10 games away from home, opening the year 6-4 after dropping a three-games series 2-1 at Belmont last weekend.

Against Wichita State, the Jayhawks hit two home runs via redshirt sophomore Jake English and junior Janson Reeder, to go along with 5.1 shutout innings from junior southpaw Ethan Bradford.

Sophomore Jake English is currently leading the Jayhawks with 10 RBI and four home runs, while hitting .310 for the year. Cole Elvis and Chase Jans are both hitting .333, which leads the team, and KU is hitting .269 as a team with 16 home runs and 72 runs scored for the year.

The Jayhawks pitching staff currently is boasting a 3.71 ERA. They are led by Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland, who has a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched this season. Tennessee transfer Gavin Brasosky has been solid in his five appearances out of the bullpen, collecting two saves, boasting an ERA of 2.70, and holding opponents to a .176 batting average.

First pitch against Western Carolina is at 5 p.m. CT on Friday night. The Jayhawks will then meet Michigan State on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. CT.