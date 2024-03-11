⚾ Kansas Hosts Missouri Tuesday Night at Hoglund Ballpark

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Tue. 6 p.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (0-0, 11.81 ERA) LHP Daniel Wissler (2-1, 5.11 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a series win against No. 3 TCU, Kansas will host Missouri on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks will be wrapping up an eight-game homestand in which they have gone 6-1 through the first seven games.

The series win this past weekend against TCU was the program’s first series victory against a top-five ranked opponent since 2010 and the first at home since 2009. Kansas won on Friday night and Saturday afternoon to capture its first conference opening series victory since 2014.

Kansas (9-5, 2-1 Big 12) has three players who have reached base safely in all 14 games this season, including Lenny Ashby, Jake English and John Nett. All three of them are seniors and each has a batting average over .300 for the season. Ashby and Nett both transferred to Kansas to utilize their final year of eligibility.

Missouri (8-8) is playing its first season under new coach Kerrick Jackson. The Tigers split a four-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne in Columbia last weekend, but they won the final two games of the series by a combined score of 31-3. Missouri has eight hitters with a batting average over .300 this season.

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

Fans will have an opportunity to purchase selected items at the concession stand for a buy one, get one deal throughout the game.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday's game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Steven Davis (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team's official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

DUTTON DOMINATED

Dutton was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday. He faced a previously undefeated and No. 3-ranked TCU squad on Friday night and tossed seven innings, allowing only one run, while striking out a season-high eight batters. He allowed his only run in the first inning and continued to get stronger as the game progressed. Dutton struck out the side in the fourth inning and ended the sixth and seventh innings with emphatic strikeouts to end his night.

Dutton is currently tied for second in the Big 12 in wins (3), is third in innings pitched (22.0), fourth in opponent batting average (.181) and fifth in ERA (2.05).

ROTATION ROLLING

The trio of Reese Dutton, Dominic Voegele and Patrick Steitz have started all three weekends and have combined for a 1.78 ERA, earning seven wins in their 12 starts. Kansas is the only team with three pitchers ranked in the top 10 in ERA in the Big 12. Steitz is third in the league and 18th nationally with a 0.96 ERA, while Dutton is fifth with a 2.05 ERA and Voegele is seventh with a 2.25 ERA.

Dutton is a senior transfer from USC Upstate who came to Kansas for his final year of eligibility. Voegele is a true freshman who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer but elected to attend KU. Steitz transferred to Kansas from Central Arizona College where he spent the last two seasons.

HITS FOR TEACHERS

Michael Brooks started a campaign prior to the start of the 2023 season to personally donate $20 for every hit he had this season to Lawrence Schools Foundation to provide school supplies for teachers and students. He finished the 2023 season with 59 hits, making his donation $1,180.

Brooks has decided to continue that initiative for the 2024 season. He is donating $20 for every hit and will make a $40 donation for each home run. This season, he already has 17 hits, two of which are home runs, to bring his current donation total to $380.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Missouri have a rivalry that dates back to 1894. The longstanding series favors Missouri 203-137-2. The Tigers have won the last three meetings, but Kansas won the last time the teams played in Lawrence on March 30, 2021. An eight-run seventh inning pushed Kansas to a 10-9 victory. That was the first game between the teams since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road for its first conference series away from Lawrence. The Jayhawks will play a three-game series at Cincinnati this weekend, beginning on Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. CT.