⚾ Kansas Hosts Texas Southern for Home Opener and Four-Game Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Southern Fri. 3 p.m. CT TBD TBD Sat. 11 a.m. CT TBD TBD Sat. 2 p.m. CT TBD TBD Sun. 12 p.m. CT TBD TBD



LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2024 home schedule for Kansas Baseball starts this weekend as the Jayhawks host Texas Southern for four games beginning on Friday. The Jayhawks are 22-5 in home openers over the last 27 seasons since joining the Big 12 prior to the 1997 season.

Kansas (3-4) will play a total 26 games at Hoglund Ballpark this season, with eight of those coming on this homestand. KU is returning from a 12-day road trip to Texas where the Jayhawks earned wins against Illinois-Chicago, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas State.

During the trip, Kansas participated in the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. Catcher Jake English, infielder Michael Brooks and outfielder Lenny Ashby were all named to the Karbach Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team for their performances.

English currently leads the Big 12 with a 1.110 slugging percentage and his four home runs are tied for the most in the league. He also ranks first in caught stealing by (4), is tied for second in on-base percentage (.607) and tied for fourth in batting average (.500) and runs (12).

Texas Southern (4-5) was swept last weekend by Texas Tech, but the Tigers bounced back on Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Wiley. Texas Southern has also earned wins against Jackson State and Southern this season.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

DUTTON AND DOM

This past weekend in Round Rock, senior pitcher Reese Dutton and freshman pitcher Dominic Voegele each had strong starts on the mound. Dutton earned his first win as a Jayhawk on Feb. 23 against Texas State when he allowed only one earned run over five innings. Voegele followed that up on Feb. 24 against Washington State with six innings of work while only allowing one run.

Dutton, a senior transfer from USC Upstate, went 10-3 with a 3.29 ERA over 90.1 innings pitched in 2023 for the Spartans. He had 102 strikeouts compared to 30 walks in 15 starts. Dutton set the single-season program record at USC Upstate with his 102 strikeouts and tied the single-season program record with 10 wins. He was one of 22 Division I pitchers with 10 or more wins in 2023.

Voegele was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer. However, he decided to come play at KU instead of signing a pro contract. was ranked the No. 5 pitcher in the state of Illinois, and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report.

HOMER HAPPY

Kansas is tied for second in the Big 12 with 13 home runs this season. Last season, Kansas tied its program record with 75 home runs in the first year under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald.

HITS FOR TEACHERS

Brooks started a campaign prior to the start of the 2023 season to personally donate $20 for every hit he had this season to Lawrence Schools Foundation to provide school supplies for teachers and students. He finished the 2023 season with 59 hits, making his donation $1,180.

Brooks has continued that initiative for the 2024 season. He is donating $20 for every hit and will make a $40 donation for each home run. This season, he already has eight hits which brings his donation total to $160.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Texas Southern have played 19 times in program history with KU holding an 18-1 advantage. Last season, Kansas played Texas Southern in a two-game midweek series, which included the second annual Buck O’Neil Classic. Kansas won the Buck O’Neil Classic 8-5 at Legends Field in Kansas City and followed it up with an 11-7 victory in Lawrence the next day.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its eight-game homestand and begin conference play against TCU next Friday, March 8.