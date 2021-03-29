⚾ Kansas, Missouri set for Midweek Clash

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (14-8, 1-2 Big 12) are set to host their first midweek game of the season, when they battle with Missouri (8-15, 1-5 SEC) Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks finished their sixth week of play 2-2, earning a dominate 20-5 win over Lafayette before opening Big 12 play at West Virginia. After dropping the opening game of the series, Kansas again found success behind a strong-pitching performance by Cole Larsen.

Larsen improved to 4-1 on the season, and has pitched eight-or-more innings in his last three starts. Four Jayhawks tallied two-RBI performances in game one of the altered doubleheader against West Virginia. Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf, Skyler Messinger and Tom Lichty each completed the feat. Casey Burnham finished the 9-2 Kansas victory with the other Kansas RBI.

Lichty completed a successful week at the plate, finishing with a .556 average and eight RBI. Lichty’s six RBI against Lafayette were a career-high and he was the first Jayhawk to have five-or-more RBI in a game this season. Josenberger and Logan Williams each have four-game hit streaks, with Josenberger starting all four games last week. After recording a hit in the series opener against West Virginia, Maui Ahuna extended his reached base streak to 10 games, while Josenberger’s current active streak is at nine.

Everhett Hazelwood is slated to get the start for Kansas on Tuesday, and has appeared in five games this season with four starts. He earned his first victory of the season against Creighton March 20, recording three strikeouts in five innings pitched in the 11-3 victory.