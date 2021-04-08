⚾ Kansas, Oklahoma to Battle in Norman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (17-11, 1-5 Big 12) travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners (14-14, 1-5 Big 12) April 9-11 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The first two games will be broadcast on Bally Sports, while the series finale Sunday will be available on SoonerSports.Tv.

Kansas last played April 6, topping Texas Southern, 8-1 and 8-0, in a doubleheader at Hoglund Ballpark. Oklahoma also played April 6, beating Oral Roberts 14-12.

Everhett Hazelwood earned the start in the first game against Texas Southern, pitching a season-high six innings with four strikeouts. The Kansas offense got on the board with three runs in the third before plating five in the fifth. Jack Wagner and Maui Ahuna each tallied an RBI in the victory with Ahuna registering a team-high three hits. Steve Washilewski pitched in the second game and earned his second victory of the season. He pitched five innings and allowed only one hit to three strikeouts. Brett Vosik hit his first triple of the season, and scored four RBI in the victory. Anthony Tulimero tallied two RBI, while Skyler Messinger and Ahuna tallied one each. Stone Hewlett, Jonah Ulane, Ryan Vanderhei and Daniel Hegarty each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Ahuna continues to cement himself at the plate, boasting a team-best .357 average (25-for-70), while Messinger and Tavian Josenberger each boast a .300-or-greater average. Messinger is the Jayhawk’s team leader with 28 runs and nine doubles, and is tied with Nolan Metcalf for the team lead with 21 RBI.

The Jayhawks are led on the mound by Cole Larsen, who has a 1.10 ERA in 49.0 innings pitched. Larsen has a team-high 53 strikeouts, while allowing only six earned runs this season. Ryan Cyr is second on the team with 45.0 innings pitched and allowed only seven walks this season. Ulane made his ninth appearance of the season against Texas Southern and holds a 1.64 ERA. Ulane has pitched 11 innings this season with 12 strikeouts. He is the team leader with five saves.