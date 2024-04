OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas Baseball’s game on Tuesday, April 16, against Omaha at Tal Anderson Field has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas (19-14, 7-8 Big 12) will travel to Baylor this weekend for a three-game series in Waco, beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.