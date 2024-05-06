⚾️ Kansas-Omaha Game Canceled Due to Scheduling Conflicts

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Omaha’s game scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, has been canceled. Due to the Kansas City Monarchs schedule, Kansas and Omaha will be unable to play as originally scheduled.

The game cannot be moved to Hoglund Ballpark due to previously scheduled high school games between Olathe East and Olathe West at 5 p.m. and Free State and Lawrence High School at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Kansas and Omaha will not make up the game this season.

Kansas (27-17, 13-11 Big 12) will host Houston for a three-game series this weekend in the final series at Hoglund Ballpark this season.