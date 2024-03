LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball’s game on Tuesday, March 26, against Saint Louis at Hoglund Ballpark has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

Kansas (12-10, 4-5 Big 12) will travel to BYU later this week and play the Cougars in a three-game series, beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.