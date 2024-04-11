⚾️ Kansas Set for Weekend Series with Pacific at Hoglund Ballpark

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Pacific Fri. 5 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (6-1, 2.57 ERA) RHP Ethan Shaver (2-3, 6.05 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (3-1, 2.25 ERA) LHP Josh Souza (0-6, 6.43 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBD RHP Jakob Guardado (0-5, 7.20 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will host Pacific at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend for a three-game series as it wraps up a seven-game homestand. The Jayhawks have a bye week from Big 12 play.

Kansas (16-14) defeated No. 20 Nebraska on Tuesday night, 13-11, in the third annual Buck O’Neil Classic. The victory made Kansas 3-0 all-time in the Buck O’Neil Classic. This was the first year that the event was played in Lawrence. The move was to celebrate the first night game the Kansas City Monarchs ever played, which came in early March 1930 in Lawrence.

KU currently ranks in the top five of the Big 12 in multiple team statistics. The Jayhawks are second in double plays turned (26), third in doubles (79), fourth in ERA (4.73) and fifth in batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.391), slugging percentage (.481), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.43) and WHIP (1.47).

Pacific (6-26) is coming off an 11-1 run-rule victory against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for Pacific. The Tigers are hitting .203 as a team and have a 7.90 ERA this season. Kaden Petersen and Jack Metcho pace the Tigers offense, while Pacific’s Friday night starter, Ethan Shaver, has won two games this season.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Saturday and Sunday’s games will also be available on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM).

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – It will be 90’s night on Friday against Pacific. Trivia and other fun 90’s elements will be happening throughout the game.

Saturday – Fans will have an opportunity to bring their dogs for Bark in the Park. Hot dogs will be $1 and pet bag dispensers will be given away, while supplies last.

Sunday – Junior Jayhawks Day will be on Sunday. Upon entry, Junior Jayhawks members will receive a concession voucher and a clear bag, while supplies last.

DUTTON DOMINATING

Senior Reese Dutton has thrown six-straight quality starts. He is 6-1 with a 2.57 ERA this season.

Dutton, who transferred from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility, won six consecutive starts from Feb. 23-March 28. He was the first KU pitcher with six-straight wins since Jamie Splittorff in 1994. Dutton was also the first to have six wins in his first seven starts since Pete Smart in 2001.

Dutton is currently tied for first in the Big 12 (tied for seventh nationally) in wins (6), is second in innings pitched (49.0), third in ERA (2.57), sixth in WHIP (1.10) and tied for seventh in strikeouts (49). In conference games only, Dutton leads the league in wins (4) and innings pitched (28.0).

MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Jake English and Dominic Voegele were both named to midseason All-American lists on April 3. English was a Midseason Second Team All-American by D1Baseball and Voegele earned a spot as a Midseason Second Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

English is fourth in the Big 12 in slugging percentage (.719), tied for fourth in walks (29), sixth in on-base percentage (.508), tied for sixth in home runs (9). He leads the team in batting average (.347), slugging percentage (.693), on-base percentage (.496), home runs (9), runs scored (33), RBI (28), total bases (70) and walks (29).

Voegele leads the nation among all freshmen and is second in the Big 12 with a 2.25 ERA. He has allowed three earned runs or less in all eight of his starts. His 2.25 ERA also ranks 30th in the country.

NOTHING BUT NETT

John Nett, a Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, has reached base safely in all but one game this season. The senior leads the team in multi-hit games (12) and is tied for the most hits on the team (41) and is second in runs (28) and batting average (.336).

Nett has mainly hit in the leadoff spot for Kansas this season. He has an active eight-game hitting streak and scored 12 runs during that stretch.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Pacific have played only once in baseball. The teams met on Feb. 19, 1999 in Phoenix, Arizona. Pacific won the matchup by a score of 9-6.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Omaha on Tuesday, April 16 for a midweek matchup against the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CT.