⚾️ Kansas Shuts Out Kansas State 4-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas recorded its first shutout of the season as the Jayhawks beat Kansas State 4-0 on Saturday at Tointon Family Field in Manahttan. Kansas starter Dominic Voegele threw six dominant innings, while Cooper Moore, Tegan Cain and Hunter Cranton each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Voegele, a 2023 MLB Draft pick, allowed only four hits and struck out five with only one walk. The freshman threw his eighth quality start of the season and earned his seventh win on the year.

The Jayhawks improved to 27-16 on the season and 13-10 in conference play, while Kansas State dropped to 27-19 and 11-12 in Big 12 action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Both teams were scoreless through the first four innings.

• Kansas broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, senior Lenny Ashby hit a two-run double off the top of the wall in right field. That gave Kansas a 2-0 lead.

• The Jayhawks added another run in the sixth. Senior John Nett hit a sacrifice fly to score Chase Diggins.

• KU was able to score one more run in the seventh. Senior Jake English started the inning with a double and junior Ben Hartl drove him in with an RBI double to the right field corner. Kansas led 4-0 at the seventh inning stretch.

• Kansas State left multiple runners stranded in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Voegele got a strikeout to end the sixth, Moore finished the seventh with a strikeout and Cranton induced a ground ball that turned into a fielder’s choice after video review in the eighth.

• Cranton earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning that ended with a strikeout.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Dominic Voegele (7-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Jackson Wentworth (3-3)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 SO

Save: Hunter Cranton (5)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dominic Voegele: Voegele had one of his best outings of the year. The freshman threw six strong innings and allowed only four hits while striking out five and walking one. He now has eight quality starts and seven wins this season.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Big time start from @VoegeleDominic 😤 » 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO pic.twitter.com/O2jwTvqgLS — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 4, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I felt like my location was pretty good today. It didn’t matter what pitch I threw it went where I wanted it to.” – Dominic Voegele

“I think we just competed today. I think every game we try to do that. We try to have a mentality of attacking the zone and that’s what we did today.” – Hunter Cranton

“I loved the response. Last night was a tough one and I loved how we battled last night. I think in the Big 12 so many of these games come down to who gets the breakthrough and we got the two-run double from Ashby in the fifth and then followed it up with runs in the sixth and seventh. I loved how we continued to compete. Dom (Voegele) was awesome. Then, we brought three guys in from the bullpen that were nails as well. Proud of the effort against a really good K-State team and a good match up tomorrow for the series to see who takes it.” –Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas recorded its first shutout of the season and its first since March 8, 2023 vs. Wichita State.

• Kansas has 13 conference victories which is the most since the 2014 season when Kansas had 15 Big 12 wins.

• Voegele earned his eighth quality start and seventh win of the season.

• Wisdom stretched his on-base streak to 15 games.

• Hartl has reached base safely in each of the last 15 games.

• English has a 15-game on-base streak.

• Mike Koszewski extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

• Nett had his 20-game hitting streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas will wrap up the series at Kansas State on Sunday. The rubber match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.