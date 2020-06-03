Kansas Student-Athletes Set 10 Team GPA Records and a New Department GPA Record

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes continued to thrive and set new records in the classroom this past spring semester by boasting a 3.43 department grade-point average. Each team posted a GPA of 3.00 or better for the first time since GPAs were reliably tracked in 1986. Additionally, 10 teams set new program records with grade-point averages for the 2020 spring semester.

“I am so proud of our KU student-athletes for applying the same perseverance and determination we see in athletic competition to their academic pursuits,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of an entirely new remote learning system, our student-athletes achieved new department records for grade-point average, with every team achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better. I am thrilled to see their hard work pay off and offer a special thank you to all of our coaches, academic staff and administrators for supporting our student-athletes.”

The women’s swimming & diving team recorded a 3.95 GPA for the spring semester, breaking a department record and improving on the 3.70 GPA during the 2018 fall semester. Kansas football also marked improved success in the classroom, posting its first 3.00 team GPA, bettering the 2.81 GPA set in spring 2019, while baseball’s 3.53 GPA improved 0.57 points from the spring of 2019 to 2020.

In addition to the overall department and team success, 92 student-athletes recorded a 4.00 GPA during the spring semester, and 244 tallied a 3.00-3.99 GPA. Overall, 76% of students-athletes made the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, another Kansas Athletics department record.