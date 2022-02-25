⚾ Kansas Suffers 4-3 Loss to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped the first game of the series 4-3 to New Orleans on Friday night at Maestri Field. A three-hit performance by redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf was not enough to lead the Jayhawks to a come-from-behind victory.

New Orleans (4-0) got out to an early lead with a two-run home run in the first inning off the bat of Pearce Howard. Kansas would cut into that lead in the top of the second after a two-out error by the Privateers. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw was able to score from first on a dropped fly ball to bring the score to 2-1.

The Privateers answered right back with another two runs in the second inning, one of which was unearned after an error. Again, KU responded with a run in the third inning on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Metcalf to make the score 4-2.

Metcalf would come up big again in the fifth inning to close the deficit to one run with another RBI single. The score remained 4-3 for the remainder of the ballgame.

The Jayhawks were unable to convert on opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings. The bases were loaded with one out in the eighth, but an inning-ending double play on a line drive to second base shut down the chance. Then, in the ninth the leadoff batter got on base before the next three guys were retired via strikeout, foul pop out and strikeout.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen started tonight and received the loss. He went six innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits, while walking one and striking out five. After a tough first two innings, Larsen did settle down and recorded four strikeouts over his final four innings.

Kansas (2-2) plays New Orleans in game two of the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT at Maestri Field. A free live video stream of the game will be available on UNOPrivateers.com and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• The game lasted two hours, 36 minutes, the shortest contest of the season.

• Nolan Metcalf finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

• Daniel Hegarty has made three scoreless appearances to start the season (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO).

• Tony Castonguay made his first career start. He started at DH on Friday.