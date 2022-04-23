⚾️ Kansas Suffers Tough Loss to Oklahoma in Extras

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the longest game of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 7-6 in 14 innings. Oklahoma’s Tanner Tredaway hit a go-ahead, sacrifice fly in the 14th inning to put the Sooners ahead.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Trevin Michael (3-0)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Payton Allen (1-1)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Redshirt senior Nolan Metcalf gave the Jayhawks an early lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first to make the score 1-0.

• Oklahoma (24-13) answered back in the top of the third when Peyton Graham hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

• Kansas scored four runs in the fourth inning, beginning with a solo home run by Metcalf to give Kansas a 2-1 lead.

• Redshirt senior Caleb Upshaw then scored on a fielding error before redshirt freshman Cooper McMurray hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-1.

• After OU picked up a run in the fifth, redshirt senior Tom Lichty got the run back in the sixth with a solo homer on the first pitch of the inning to bring the score to 6-2.

• Oklahoma would cut the lead to 6-3 with an RBI single by Tredaway in the seventh.

• KU had a three-run lead going into the ninth, but Oklahoma evened up the score at 6-6 after two singles, three walks and a hit by pitch. Oklahoma’s Cade Horton hit the game-tying, RBI single in the ninth.

• Neither team was able to score in the first four extra innings with both Trevin Michael and freshman Payton Allen shutting batters down.

• In the 14th with runners on second and third, Oklahoma broke through when Tredaway hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the go-ahead run.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Payton Allen: Despite suffering the loss, Allen recorded all but one out in the five extra innings played. The appearance out of the bullpen was only the third of Allen’s career on the mound. He was originally recruited to Kansas as an infielder.

NOTES

• The 4:53 duration of the game and 14 innings were both the longest of the season.

• Every Kansas starter had at least one hit for the second time in the last three games after not accomplishing that once over the first 35 games of the season.

• Lichty hit his fourth home run of the season. He finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, an RBI two runs scored and a walk. This was the second time he had three hits in a game this season.

• Ahuna had his 19th multi-hit effort of the season.

• Metcalf hit his fifth home run of the season. His home run traveled 410 feet according to TrackMan data. He also drove in two RBIs.

• McMurray has two multi-hit performances in his last three games.

