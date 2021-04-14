⚾ Kansas Sweeps Air Force in Two-Game Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks swept the two-game series against the Air Force Falcons, after a 7-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks (20-13, 2-7 Big 12) scored 20 runs in the series and outhit the Falcons (13-13, 7-8 Mountain West) in two games.

Everhett Hazelwood got the starting nod for Kansas and pitched three innings, only giving up one run and striking out three batters. Steve Washilewski relieved Hazelwood and pitched the next three innings, earning the victory.

Kansas scored early once again. Tavian Josenberger led off with a single and Skyler Messinger doubled through the right side to bring him in, giving Kansas the lead. Conner VanCleave brought Messinger in with a double down the right field line and Tom Lichty scored VanCleave with a single, giving the Jayhawks a 3-0 edge.

The Jayhawks struck again in the second. James Cosentino led off the inning with his second home run of the year. An error and a single gave Kansas two runners on with one out and Messinger drove in a run with another double. Lichty followed with his second hit of the day, a double, and scored Ahuna and Messinger.

Air Force scored a run in the third and two more runs on a two-run home run to cut the Kansas lead to 7-3.

Daniel Hegarty pitched two innings of scoreless relief and held back the Falcon offense in the seventh and eighth.

Air Force attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the ninth, scoring a run. Jonah Ulane shut the door and stopped the rally, securing the victory.

Messinger and Lichty both recorded multi-hit games for the Jayhawks. Messinger went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lichty went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double.